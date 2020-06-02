Shavuos, Converts and Our 2020 Rare Opportunity

Sponsored Content





It isn’t a simple coincidence that our current opportunity to fulfill the rare Mitzvah of Ahavas Hageir coincides with the Yom Tov of Shavuos, it is Hashgacha Pratis or divine providence

Every year during the Yom Tov Shavuos, Klal Yisroel recommits to our faith, the Torah, Mitzvos and our historic traditions. But if we dig a little deeper, there is more to this Yom Tov. It’s about the converts, the Geirei Tzedek, those who by a choice of their own chose to take on the Torah and Mitzvos and become one of us.

The Torah prominently values their sacrifice, as we see the Torah reiterates an unprecedented thirty six times the Mitzvah of “Ahavas Hageir” showing our sincere love and affection to the converts amongst us, more than any other Mitzvah in the Torah.

Shavuos is the Yom Tov when we celebrate our own acceptance of the Torah, and every year we reaccept it again. However, a Ger Tzedek who made the choice on his own to sacrifice his family, his community, his way of life, and accept the Torah and Mitzvos is on a certain sense on a higher level than those who were born into Judaism.

It’s just a few days since we read from the Book of Ruth on Shavuos, and we celebrated her individual conversion to Judaism. With the following words, she linked herself to our people and our beliefs:

“Do not urge me to leave you, to turn back and not follow you. For wherever you go, I will go; wherever you lodge, I will lodge; your people shall be my people, and your God my God. Where you die, I will die, and there I will be buried. Thus and more may the Eternal do to me if anything but death parts me from you.” (Ruth 1:16-17)

Another connection between the Yom Tov of Shavuos and Geirei Tzedek, is the famous historic story of Graf Potocki, the Ger Tzedek Avrohom ben Avrohom, who came from one of the most prominent noble polish families, and after getting acquainted with some Jewish people in school in Paris he converted to Judaism, moved to Vilna to hide his identity, but, when his identity was uncovered and he refused to reject his Jewish faith, he was executed for heresy on the second day of Shavuos 5509.

Reflecting on the story of Ruth, in 2020 some may be intrigued by Ruth — and wonder how would her story translate in today’s world. Would she be embraced? A convert. A widow. A foreigner. A daughter in law. Every label that one might assign to her, places her further and further from the center of the community.

However, this year Klal Yisroel may have the unique opportunity to prove ourselves. We can experience this Mitzvah in real-time, and fulfill it to its fullest extent.

Reb Dovid Arelano, a Ger Tzedek and true Talmud Chochom, sacrificed a rich life in sunny California, converted to Judaism, and dedicated his life to Torah Study. Now he lost his dear wife to Covid19, and he was left alone with his two young children – one of them a special needs child – to support.

Sadly he’s been unable to work and support his family since he lost his fingers to Diabetes, and he relied exclusively on the income of his late wife Chana a”h who was the sole breadwinner. Now that she’s gone, he’s been left penniless, and in desperate need of Klal Yisroel’s assistance.

An Emergency 36-hour Campaign is therefore being launched to raise the necessary funds for R’ Dovid to be able to provide for his family, and especially cover the astronomical cost of services for his child.

This vital campaign will commence on Tuesday June 2nd at 12 noon, and will conclude on Wednesday midnight. We urge and implore all of Klal Yisroel to fulfill their obligation and solemn duty of Ahavas Hageir, and contribute generously, so these poor souls should see that their Jewish brethren are indeed their extended family, and deeply care for their wellbeing, and are stretching their necks to guarantee a bright future for them.

