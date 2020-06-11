Mrs. Broir left 7 children, 2 of them who just got engaged.

Sponsored Content





Hi my name is Nosson Broir, father of 7 children with the oldest girl which is 22 years old and currently in a special children institution.

I was a סופר for living, and was barely able to break even.

This was until 7 years ago, when my wife was diagnosed with Cancer.

The day has been darkened on us since, and for years i accompanied her in Sharei Tzedek hospital every few weeks for treatments.

3 years ago they found that it has spread to her head, and she went through very severe treatments.

She was basically paralyzed in bed and could not perform simple bodily functions.

I was with her 24/7 to aid her, and i became the father and mother, and of course i was not able to work at all.

A few months ago, the doctors informed us that it has spread to her brain and the situation is critical, but there is nothing more they can do so they are sending her home.

One day during Davening i get an emergency call from my daughter who was taking care of her, that something is wrong.

I ran home and called an ambulance. She there she was back in Sharei Tzedek for another 2 weeks.

She was Niftar on Shabbos on the Yartzeit of Rachel Emainu.

She left 7 children, 2 of them who just got engaged.



My daughter got married a month later b”h, and there is no need to explain the emotion and the financial burden this wedding carried.

And now after years of not working, i am looking to bring by son the Chosson to his Chupa.

Its hard to express the urgent help i am seeking now, as the last thing my wife told me was “please take care of the kids so they are not missing anything”.

In the Zechus of you helping my יתומים, i am sure that אבי היתומים will pay you back כפל כפליים with health, wealth and Nachas.

Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “KEREN FAMILY BROIR #10125”

