Wednesday June 17th, An Evening of Song, Wisdom and Inspiration: Join Now

Dear Friends,

We are honored to invite you to an Evening of Wisdom, Inspiration and Song that is dedicated to a single, lonely child: a picked-on boy or girl who is horrified by the mere idea of going back to school.

That child has no one but us to look to for help.

So please take your seat at the table and enjoy an evening in support of The Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation’s Protect the Child Anti-bullying Initiative in memory of Mr. Efraim Majeski, z’l.

You’ll be entertained and inspired by some of the Jewish world’s greatest singers. Let them uplift your spirit while you do the same for that lonely child.

You’ll gain valuable knowledge as well, as our panel of renowned experts, including Dr. David Pelcovitz, Dr. Norman Blumenthal and Dr. Eli Shapiro teach us how to identify suffering children, crack the wall of isolation surrounding them and make changes that will change their world.

You’ll be inspired, enlightened and entertained, but most of all, you’ll be doing something effective to make sure that when the school bell rings IY’H in the year to come, every child will feel welcome and valued.

We’d be honored and delighted to see you there.

For more information go to https://protectthechild.net/event/

Sincerely,

The Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation on behalf of the picked on boy or girl







