Terrible Car Accident Leaves Behind Mother and Five Kids

Motty Cohen’s children are now everyone’s responsibility

Our dear beloved Motty Cohen Z”l has been suddenly & tragically taken from us!

Motti was our heart, his big smile always lighting up his surroundings.

He was a dear friend who wholeheartedly assisted wherever and whomever needed

Motty left behind five small children, the youngest only 10 months old!

These five innocent precious children are now our responsibility.

We want to ascertain that they will have everything they need both now as well as in the future.

This is why we, under the umbrella of Colel Chabad, established a fund.

CLICK TO DONATE

But we need you.

Your contribution will G-d willing guarantee,

that they will not lack anything,

besides for Motty…

