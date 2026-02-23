WATCH DRAMATIC ARREST: Israeli-Arabs Planned To Shoot IDF Soldiers In Karmiel

The Shin Bet and Israel Police recently thwarted a terror attack against IDF soldiers in northern Israel, a joint statement revealed on Monday morning.

During the operation, four Israeli-Arab residents of the Galil were arrested for alleged terror activities.

Their interrogations revealed that the four suspects were planning to carry out a shooting attack against IDF soldiers in the city of Karmiel.

Some of the suspects had already trained for the attack.

Following the completion of the investigation, indictments were filed against the suspects by the Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)