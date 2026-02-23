Drama In Tehran: This Is The De Facto Ruler Of Iran In Wake Of Failed Plot To Oust Khameini

Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attempted to sideline Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the peak of the nationwide protests in January but failed, according to a report in the French newspaper Le Figaro.

According to the report, the Iranian official who foiled the coup attempt, Ali Larijani, has since gained sweeping authority and is effectively running the country. He is now considered the Islamic Republic’s de facto ruler.

According to the report, the coup attempt coalesced the night of Jan. 7-8—one day before regime forces massacred tens of thousands of protesters. Sources quoted by Le Figaro said that Rouhani led the move together with members of his former administration, including Zarif, several clerics from Qom, and figures connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

A source familiar with the matter said the objective was to remove Khamenei from the decision-making process during the crisis. However, the plan collapsed due to a lack of support from Larijani, the Supreme National Security Council secretary.

President Masoud Pezeshkian was deliberately excluded from the discussions to prevent the plan from being exposed. After it was discovered, Rouhani and Zarif were allegedly placed under several days of house arrest, while reformist allies were briefly detained.

In the wake of the internal coup attempt, Larijani—credited with blocking it—was given sweeping authority by Khamenei. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Larijani is now managing the state, marginalizing Pezeshkian.

Larijani’s influence has expanded significantly. He oversaw the suppression of recent protests and is working to contain remaining resistance. He also coordinates with allies, including Russia and regional states such as Qatar and Oman, oversees nuclear talks with Washington, and is reportedly preparing contingency plans in case of war with the United States.

