Jewish International Master Opens Virtual Chess Camp

International Master Yaacov Norowitz has announced that he will be opening up a virtual chess camp this summer. The camp will run through August 28th, and is aimed at students aged 6-17. There are two sessions offered each day from Monday-Friday, and numerous packages available to allow for flexibility and fit the needs of the child. Additionally, the first session is a trial lesson and is commitment free!

“I am very excited for virtual camp,” Norowitz proclaimed. “During these tough times, it is of utmost importance that children are able to get away from the mayhem. Camp will provide students with an opportunity to relax, have fun, and pick up important life skills.”

Norowitz, who resides in Elizabeth, NJ, has 20 years of experience as a professional chess coach, and has taught children and adults of all ages. He gained publicity at the age of 17 when he was the main entertainment at the Homowack Lodge over Pesach, and played 16 people simultaneously, as well as 4 people at the same time while blindfolded. Yaacov is 5x World Open Blitz Champion, and won the 2013 New Jersey State Championship. Norowitz also participated in the 2013 US Championship, the most prestigious chess event in the country, where he scored a 4.5/9, good for 12th overall. Most recently, Yaacov won the 2016 Millionaire Chess Blitz Open, going a perfect 10/10.

In 2002, Yaacov discovered a unique approach to chess, which was inspired by Grandmaster Roman Dzindzichashvili, who was once ranked 6th in the world. Over the last 18 years, Norowitz has worked on and refined this approach, which he calls Dacha. He establishes that, conceptually, there are actually two boards in chess—one light, and one dark—with two struggles going on side by side. The pieces and pawns act as builders and bricks, and by building on the light and dark squares in harmony, a player can develop a positional advantage. In his lessons, Yaacov teaches the ideas behind his simple but effective strategy, with great success.

“Back in 2015, I was stuck at a 1450 rating, and seemed to have hit a ceiling,” said Akiva Poppers, captain of the 2018 Metropolitan Yeshiva Chess League Champion-MTA Lions. “After just five lessons with Yaacov, I obtained a completely new understanding and appreciation for the game, and within three months I had exploded to a 1750 rating. Yaacov’s ability to effectively communicate the deep ideas behind Dacha single-handedly made me the player who I am today.”

Norowitz has spent many of his summers at Jewish camps in both the tri-state area and throughout the country. From 2016-2018, Norowitz taught 80 kids/year in youth camps in Dallas. “It was a really rewarding experience,” Yaacov reflected. “I was able to get total beginners to love chess and have a special time. Many said it was their favorite part of camp—more than color war, snacks, and swimming!”

“It makes a lifelong impression on kids, builds confidence, and opens avenues of self-expression,” Norowitz added. “I think I have made a difference in many lives.”

For more information and to sign up, go to www.yaacovchess.com/camp.








