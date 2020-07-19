Video: The Chosson and Kallah Shmooze You Wish You Had but Never Got and Psychology of the Daf

Sponsored Content





The Chosson and Kallah Shmooze is a series of 31 discussions that cover topics of marital harmony, how to solve disagreements, common and less common forms of pathology and dysfunction, and bedroom challenges from a halakhic, hashkafic and Psychological perspective.

The Psychology of the DAF is a daily video shiur that highlights aspects from the Daf Yomi from a psychological and shlom bayis perspective. Each shiur has extensive and fascinating mareh mekomos in the description section of the video and is also available on Rabbi Feuerman’s blog here: https://nefesh.org/blogs/SimchaFeuerman

Rabbi Simcha Feuerman, LCSW-R, DHL is a licensed therapist who has been in practice for over 25 years specializing in high conflict couples and male sexual health. He is the author of several books on psychology and one sefer with haskamos from renowned poskim. His most recent sefer is Eis Lifrosh V’es Le’ehov which contains many of the ideas in the chosson schmooze in L’shon Kodesh. For more information, email [email protected].







