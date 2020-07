Epic Video: 50+ for Shidduchim, for Tu B’Av Together (watch ending)

Sponsored Content





500,000 Yidden will unite this Tu B’Av Together this Wed, Aug. 5th @10am.

At www.TuBavTogether.com you can

Watch many inspirational videos about Tu B’Av

See info about LIVE Global Broadcast on Tu B’Av

Submit names for tefillah for free to Amuka, and Rav Chaim Kanievsky for Tu B’Av

Download Mobile Tehillim to be said on Tu B’Av Together

CLICK HERE OR ON WWW.TUBAVTOGETHER.COM

Watch special online broadcast on Tu Bav

Recite the tehillim together with 500,000+ Jews around the world

Watch it on www.tubavtogether.com at 10am EST Wednesday August 5th

Tehillim will be led by various rabbinic including

Divrei Bracha by Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit”a

New York 10:00 am

Brazil, Argentina 11:00 am

United Kingdom 3:00 pm

France, South Africa 4:00 pm

Israel, Russia 5:00 pm

