Watch Rabbi Levenspil: The Perfect Dream Spouse- Does It Exist?





We all come to our marriages with various expectations, anticipations, and hopes.

But the reality is that no matter what our expectations are and no matter how wonderful our husbands or wives may be, they will never be able to compete with our imaginations and potentially unlimited expectations.

Relationships by definition mean that there will be inherent differences and disappointments because there is no such thing as the “perfect dream person” who has everything that I feel I need.

So,

How do we build relationships when there will inevitably be disappointments?

How can we use our differences as a vehicle to bring us closer together rather than as a vehicle of distancing or alienating ourselves from one another?

How can we develop true love and harmony without suppressing our unique individual needs?

In this weekly step-by-step 6-part live webinar series you will learn the 5 key elements that will ensure continuous growth in your marriage and will allow you to discover its infinite potential.

After many years of working with individuals and couples, Rabbi Yitzchok Levenspil has drawn from his rich unique experiences and created a package that will bring everything together and is now easily accessible to the broader public.

Sign up to start a journey of self-discovery that will unravel the endless potential of your marriage.

In honor of Tu B’Av you can access the first part of our 6-part series for free. Click here to obtain access to the first part of the series and further information about the upcoming live webinar.

Rabbi Yitzchok Levenspil MSCC, NCC has worked with bochurim, individuals and couples for over a decade both within the chinuch system and in clinical settings.

He is a sought out mechanech and psychotherapist. Currently, he is a rebbe in Yeshivas Toras Moshe and gives weekly vaadim in various kollelim in Yerushalayim. He also maintains a private practice in the Jerusalem area and sees clients both in person and remotely.

Rabbi Levenspil can be can be contacted at [email protected]

Rabbi Levenspil is endorsed by:

Rabbi Moshe Meiselman ,שליט”א Rosh Yeshiva Toras Moshe

Rabbi Yehuda Shatz ,שליט”א Mashgiach Slabodka Yeshiva

Rabbi Shmuel Weiner,שליט”א Rav of Khal Zichron Nosson Tzvi

Rabbi Eli Wolbe ,שליט”א Vaad Hachizuk







