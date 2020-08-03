Students To Be Allowed Into Israel in Elul, Must Uphold Isolation Regulations





The Government Appointed Manager of the COVID-19 situation, Ronni Gamzu, held a meeting on Sunday focusing on the topic of allowing foreign students into Israel at the start of the Elul semester, which is slated to begin in less than three weeks.

Participating in the meeting was Head of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog, representatives from the National Security Council, the Council for Higher Education, the Health Ministry, and others. At the meeting, it was decided to accept and ratify the proposal of Shas Head and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, and allow the students into Israel, provided that the heads of the educational institutions take responsibility for the students and make certain that the students enter into full isolation for a two-week period upon arrival.

According to a report that appeared in the Kikar Shabbos news website, among the 17,000 students expected to arrive, only 6,500 of them are from the Chareidi community. The rest are from the Modern Orthodox community or are secular.

In addition, Chareidi MKs are still pressuring the government to allow for more attendees to gather in shuls, restaurants, and hotel dining halls, requesting that each of these spaces be allowed to host people up to 35 percent capacity of the room.

“The Chareidi public is losing faith with the Health Ministry. They will not continue to adhere to the laws prohibiting more than 10 people in a minyan when tens of thousands are allowed to attend a protest and stand in close proximity to one another,” sources from the Chareidi parties told the Health Ministry during the meeting.

