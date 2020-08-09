Catskills Hatzalah launched an unprecedented campaign.

Sponsored Content





They always rush to answer our call, now is the time for us to rush and answer their call.

Hatzalah! Hatzalah!

The cry, although chilling, has a reassuring ring to it. We rely on Hatzalah at a subconscious level, and as soon as we hear Hatzalah rushing to a call, we breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the patient is in the best possible hands.

Anyone who knows a Hatzalah volunteer knows why they are synonymous with rushing. With unparalleled selflessness, they drop whatever they are doing, leave whatever event they are attending, and rush to the scene where they quickly get to work saving lives. A Catskills Hatzalah volunteer knows no boundaries and no limitations; if there is a chance of saving a life, they are already on the way.

In addition to the regular everyday calls, the Catskills comes along with a whole new avalanche of mishaps. Volunteers go through specialized training to be equipped to deal with anything that comes their way. Their professionalism and experience ensure that every call gets handled expeditiously and with care. Although the Catskill population explodes in the summer months, there are also plenty of year-round residents who need Hatzalah’s service 24 – 7 – 365. Even people that do not travel upstate for the summer also owe a debt of gratitude to these heroes. How else would one rest easy while sending away our dear children to the other end of the state? Knowing that Catskill Hatzalah is always there to rush to the call saves us from untold anxiety. Our life experiences have taught us to trust the commitment of every Catskills Hatazlah member.

We cannot fathom a world without the peace of mind that Catskills Hatzalah provides. With over 1000 square miles to cover, their response time is nothing short of miraculous. More than 400 members and 15 state-of-the-art ambulance trucks make sure that no call goes unanswered. Their nonstop rush to serve the community obligates us all to rush and answer their call.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic it is extremely tough to use the normal fundraising methods. Usually this time of year Catskills Hatzalah runs appeals in the local communities, shuls, colonies, and camps. However due to social distancing rules it is not really a feasible option this year. Therefore, Catskills Hatzalah has launched an unprecedented campaign for an unprecedented time. An online campaign means everyone can donate easily and support the organization they their lives depend on daily.

Today, Catskills Hatzalah is flipping the script and is asking us to answer their call. Our whole community will come together and demonstrate that we can show the same selflessness and rush to help them reach their goal of $1,000,000.00.

"RUSH" now and visit charidy.com/hatzalah or call 845.203.4555, to make your donation and show the same selfless dedication as the Hatzalah members do.








