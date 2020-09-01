Families Who Gave To Tzedaka Share Chilling Testimonials

Sponsored Content





“Thank you for being the shaliach to save my Mom…”





“The doctors said she has a few months to live…….. Now she was told she can get treatment and she has a chance!”





“I have no words to thank for the help you gave me for the medical outcome I had”





These were just a few of the chilling testimonials sent in with heartfelt gratitude this month to Vaad HaRabbanim, by donors to their fund to help poor families in Israel. Why, though, should those who gave the money be the ones saying thank you? The answer lies in a historic meeting held recently.





Rav Chaim Kanievsky, the Belzer Rebbe, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Rav Mordechai Ezrachi, Rav Naftali Nussbaum, and more than 20 more the biggest rabbanim in the world gathered to discuss the urgency of the stories of poverty & illness which have been brought to them since the beginning of the pandemic.





They met to form a halachic beis din to issue a powerful decree on behalf of the Jewish People:





“28 of Gedolei Yisrael sign this Shtar- a Shtar of Life for those who donate for the special fund ‘Vehasiroty Machaka MiKirbecha.’ We opened this fund in Vaad Harabanim in Eretz Yisroel, to save the sick and their families, to heal them and strengthen them for all of their days.





[Donors] should bez”H see great salvations everywhere they need, They and all of the people in their home should be saved from all disease, measure for measure. They should merit to make simchas in their house, have nachas from their offspring, with health and financial success in abundance.”

This massive blessing is extended to those who rise up during these treacherous times to help those who truly need it. Donors will be doing a tremendous chesed, but if they are like those from the testimonials above, they will be the ones feeling most grateful.





