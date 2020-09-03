Watch: The Golden Crown!

Sponsored Content





300 years ago on a cold dark night in the little village of Kerevan, in the Great Kingdom of Voldania, there suddenly is a knock on the Rabbi’s door. An urgent matter that will thrust the entire Jewish community into a crisis that will test their faith as well as the quick thinking of their wise Rabbi.

Originally released over 20 years ago as an audio cassette and then CD filled with suspense, drama and an inexplicable charm, The Golden Crown was written and directed by Abie Rotenberg and Rabbi Shmuel Klein, creators of the extremely popular Marvelous Midos Machine series. Abie’s talent shines through brilliantly as ever with original songs that will inspire and thrill audiences of all ages.

Featuring star singer Boruch Levine (as a kid) as well as the fabulously talented Moishe Blaustein, Shloime Goldreich and Shlomo Modell, The Golden Crown is sure to delight viewers and keep them coming back again and again.

