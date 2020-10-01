Gedolei HaDor Say Covid-19 Has Created This New Opportunity For Sukkot 2020

Covid 19 has caused thousands of financially Independent Jewish families in Eretz Yisrael to become impoverished: on the verge of starvation and homelessness. The Gedolim have become overwhelmed with the increasing cries for help.





Out of deep concern for the urgency of the situation, 28 leading Rabbanim, including Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita, the Belz Rebbe shlita, the Viznitz Rebbe shlita, Rav Yaakov Hillel shlita, Rav Dovid Cohen shlita and Rav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi shlita, convened a special Beis Din with the power to make emergency decrees. The results were the establishment of an emergency fund and the drafting of the Shtar of Life with bold blessings for finances, health, the ability to make simchas and yeshuos to all those who help. To back up their words, they have signed binding contracts which they will mail to all who partner in this mitzvah.





The ‘Shtar Chaim’ reads as follows:





“28 of Gedolei Yisrael sign this Shtar- a Shtar of Life for those who donate for the special fund ‘Vehasiroty Machaka MiKirbecha.’ We opened this fund in Vaad Harabanim in Eretz Yisroel, to save the sick and their families, to heal them and strengthen them for all of their days.(Donors) should bez”H see great salvations everywhere they need, They should save them and the people in their house from all disease, measure for measure. They should merit to make simchas in their house, have nachas from their offspring, with health and financial success in abundance.”





Donations to the ‘Shtar Chaim’ campaign can also be fulfillment of the mitzvah of ‘Maot Yizkor.’

