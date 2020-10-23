Rabbi Chaim Zev Eidelman Wishing A Heartfelt Mazel Tov To Reb Shlome Yehuda And His Wife Tamar Rechnitz In Honor Of Their Dear Son Tzvi’s Bar Mitzvah

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Rabbi Chaim Zev Eidelman founder and Menahel of Cheder Toras Zev in Lakewood wishing a heartfelt Mazel Tov to Reb Shlome Yehuda and his wife Tamar Rechnitz שיחיו in honor of their dear son Tzvi’s Bar Mitzvah.