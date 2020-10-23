Rabbi Chaim Zev Eidelman Wishing A Heartfelt Mazel Tov To Reb Shlome Yehuda And His Wife Tamar Rechnitz In Honor Of Their Dear Son Tzvi’s Bar Mitzvah

Rabbi Chaim Zev Eidelman founder and Menahel of Cheder Toras Zev in Lakewood wishing a heartfelt Mazel Tov to Reb Shlome Yehuda and his wife Tamar Rechnitz שיחיו in honor of their dear son Tzvi’s Bar Mitzvah.
