Tonight: PCS IT Desktop and Network Support Course Open House

Train for a quality job in the exploding field of Information Technology. This course will put you on track for 3 of the best 10 tech jobs for 2020 (rated by US News and World Report)!





Receive hands-on training in: computer hardware and configuration, operating systems and software, network hardware and technologies, active directory and more…





The PCS course placement advantage:

– 8 placement coordinators

-Decades of relationships with hundreds of firms

-Vast PCS/ Agudath Israel network

Open house: Tonight, Wednesday, October 28, 7:30 PM at PCS, 1771 Madison.

To join remotely, email: [email protected]

For more info: call 732-905-9700 ext. 606 or email [email protected] or visit /ITNetworkingCourseInformation

SAVE THIS LINK: If you know of any job opening, please let us know so that we can continue to help others.

Please submit: https://pcsnynj.org/submit-a-job/