Report: PA President Mahmoud Abbas Hospitalized In Ramallah

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was rushed to a hospital in Ramallah on Monday, the Saudi Asharq outlet reported.

However, Palestinian media outlets claim that Abbas, 90, was brought to the hospital to undergo routine medical checkups

Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, added that Abbas underwent routine medical examinations several months ago and his health is stable.

Abbas, who has served as the head of the PA for 21 years, said earlier this month that 2026 “will be the year of Palestinian democracy.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)