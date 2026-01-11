“This Might Be the Night”: Sen. Lindsey Graham Signals Possible U.S. Action Against Iran [VIDEOS]

Lindsey Graham delivered remarks at a fundraising dinner for the Tzedek Association in Deal, New Jersey, on Sunday night that strongly suggested the United States could be preparing to strike Iran as early as overnight into Monday.

Addressing a packed crowd, the South Carolina Republican opened his remarks with a forceful declaration of support for Israel and the Jewish people.

“Never bet against the Jewish people. Never bet against Israel,” Graham said. He then added, cryptically, “If you have property in Cuba, sell. Before the night is over, may the people of Iran be free from their oppression.”

Throughout the speech, Graham urged the audience to pray, framing his remarks around what he described as a decisive and imminent moment.

“I want you to pray tonight,” he said. “I want you to pray for our men and women. Whether it’s tonight… it’s coming. Keep them in your prayers. I want you to pray for the people of Iran who are out in the streets without any weapons, willing to die.”

At several points, Graham suggested that events could unfold within hours, telling attendees that he cut his prepared remarks short because of developments he could not fully disclose.

“I don’t know what, but this might be the night,” Graham said. “It’s just a matter of time now. You know what I’m talking about, don’t ya?”

He went on to call explicitly for the end of Iran’s leadership, describing the Islamic Republic as a “tyrannical regime” and linking its removal to regional transformation.

“This tyrannical regime needs to end,” Graham said. “We need to end this for the good people of Iran, and for our own selves, and for the people of Israel. We need to take this guy down. He needs to leave standing up or laying down — I don’t care. He needs to leave. And if we can pull this off, it will be the biggest change in the Middle East in 1,000 years.”

Graham did not specify what actions he was referring to or provide operational details, but the repeated references to “tonight” and “this might be the night” are being widely interpreted as a hint of imminent U.S. military action targeting Iran.

President Donald Trump offered a vaguer public posture while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, saying the administration was weighing its next steps amid unrest and violence in Iran.

“We’re looking at some very strong options,” Trump said. “I’m getting an hourly report, and we’re going to make a determination very soon.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)