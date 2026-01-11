Flatbush Hatzoloh Welcomes 12 New Volunteers To Its Ranks

Flatbush Hatzoloh has announced the addition of 12 new members to its growing volunteer ranks, further enhancing the organization’s ability to respond swiftly to medical emergencies throughout the Flatbush community.

In a statement released by the Flatbush Hatzoloh administration, the organization extended a warm Mazal Tov to its newest members, wishing them much hatzlacha as they begin their journey of chesed and lifesaving service.

The new observers joining Flatbush Hatzoloh are: F403 Elliot Douek, F404 Moshe Tawil, F405 Jack Salama, F406 Ezra Guendi, F407 Lawrence Kopylov, F408 Peter Fradman, F409 Shalom Holtzberg, F410 Eli Mishanie, F411 Alex Levy, F412 Aharon Kohen, F413 Sheldon Werner, and F414 Hershel Schwartz.

Flatbush Hatzoloh expressed appreciation for the dedication of its volunteers and noted that the addition of new observers plays a vital role in maintaining rapid response capabilities and high standards of care. The organization welcomed the new members to the Flatbush Hatzoloh family and thanked them for their commitment to serving the community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)