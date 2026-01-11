“We’ll Hit Them Very Hard”: Trump Warns Iran Is “Starting To” Cross U.S. Red Lines As Civilian Deaths Mount

President Donald Trump warned Sunday that Iran is “starting to” cross U.S. red lines, citing reports of civilian deaths amid intensifying nationwide protests and signaling that the United States is weighing what he called “very strong options” in response.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington, Trump said the situation inside Iran is rapidly deteriorating and could soon trigger a U.S. response if American interests are threatened.

“They’re starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed,” Trump said when asked whether Iran had crossed a threshold that would prompt action. “These are violent — if you call them leaders, I don’t know if they’re leaders or just if they rule through violence. And we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination.”

Trump said some protesters were killed in a stampede, while others were shot, adding that he is receiving hourly intelligence briefings as the administration monitors events on the ground.

Iran is facing one of the most widespread waves of unrest in decades. Protests have spread to at least 190 cities nationwide, according to the National Council of Resistance in Iran, with demonstrators openly challenging the Islamic Republic and, in some cases, clashing with security forces in the streets.

“Iran’s in big trouble,” Trump said. “It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago. We’re watching the situation very carefully.”

“We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts,” he said. “And that doesn’t mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts.”

The remarks follow repeated warnings from the Trump administration that a violent crackdown by the Iranian regime could provoke an international response. Tehran, for its part, has threatened that U.S. forces and Israel would be considered “legitimate targets” if Washington intervenes to protect demonstrators.

According to figures cited Sunday by the Associated Press, activists claim at least 544 people have been killed since the protests erupted more than two weeks ago, with the toll expected to rise. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that more than 10,600 people have been detained, including protesters, journalists, and activists. Of those killed, the group said 496 were demonstrators and 48 were members of Iran’s security forces. The AP noted that the organization has proven reliable during previous periods of unrest.

As protests intensified this week, Iranian authorities imposed a sweeping nationwide internet blackout, largely severing the country from the outside world. The move has made it difficult to verify casualty figures and communicate with activists inside Iran, while drawing condemnation from human rights groups and Western governments.

The unrest has also drawn renewed attention to Iran’s exiled opposition. Supporters of Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, have been seen holding his image during protests, and Pahlavi has publicly urged the United States to support a historic opportunity to end Islamic rule.

Trump did not directly address those calls on Sunday, but said the administration’s decisions would be guided by developments on the ground.

“We’re watching very closely,” he said. “And we’ll decide based on what’s actually happening.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)