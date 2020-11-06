5 Hours Left to Double Your Chances at Ten Yad!

Ten Yad’s double your luck deal ends in just five hours. Buy your tickets now to take advantage of this incredible opportunity!

The Ten Yad Auction is fast approaching, and only five hours remain to take advantage of the biggest deal that Ten Yad has to offer!

Buy your tickets now to DOUBLE your chances of winning the most incredible prizes*.

Why would you push off buying your tickets if you could select $1,000 worth of prizes and pay only $500?

Which raffle will you choose to enter with your free tickets?

A Cartier watch?

A Peloton Bike?

A Custom Wig?

$12,000 towards exquisite jewelry?

A Year Long Car Lease?

A Luxury Israel Vacation?

A Shopping Spree?

No matter which prize you hope to win, now is your last opportunity to double your chances of winning it!

Hurry, the offer expires Tonight, November 5th, at 11:59 PM.

The raffles will be drawn live on Sunday, November 8th, throughout the duration of the Tenathon.

Visit www.TenYad.com now to access this amazing deal.

*the double your luck deal can only be redeemed on offers of $500 or more.