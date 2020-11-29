Frum man who was severely injured in a terrorist attack in Yerushalayim marrying off Daughter

Hello,

About 19 years ago, I was severely injured in a terrorist attack in Yerushalayim. Pieces of sharp metal were lodged into my head from the explosion and I required several surgeries to recover. I thank Hashem every day that I am still alive!

Due to my situation, I am not able to work or function properly. My mental capacity deteriorated and I suffer from terrible anxiety. To make matters worse, my son was in an accident 5 years ago and died.

This Chanuka, my precious daughter will be getting married.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!





Brothers and sisters, please have mercy on me and help me pay for her chasuna. You will be doing a tremendous mitzva and you will be bringing joy to a broken-hearted family.

My daughter will daven for you. Please send in your name and request.

Hashem should grant you happiness and peace of mind forever.

Thank you.

Tizku limitzvos,

-Yosef

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!