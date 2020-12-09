Rabbi Gamiliel Rabinowitz Releases Urgent Request

Precious Yidden,
There is a very chashuva talmid chochom whose son just got married. Currently, the situation is one of pikuach nefesh, as he has no money at all and is in a very difficult situation.
I personally ask all my talmidim, friends, and to every yid wherever he may be to please help him by donating a substantial amount of money.
He is in desperate need of the money and your donation will prevent him from falling apart!
This a personal request and I am reaching out to you to help this tzaddik and to alleviate his financial strain. Please include yourself in this great mitzvah.
I grant you a bircas Cohen with love: you should see only good things in your life and much success. Amen
Also, I will be mispallel on זאת חנוכה for all who donate.
Rabbi Gamliel Rabinowitz