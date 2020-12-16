Video: The Story of Lala Sulika HY”D – executed Al Kiddush Hashem

Rabbanit Orit Salomon tells the inspiring story of Lala Sulika HY”D

Click HERE or visit www.YadLachim.org to submit names or call 866-923-5224

Yad L’Achim, the organization that helps rescue Jewish women and children trapped in Arab Villages has arranged for Talmidei Chachamim, messengers of Yad L’Achim who will daven at Lala Sulika’s Kever on the day of Segula of Zos Chanuka. Since the late 1800’s people have had their tefillos answered after davening at her kever. There is no minimum donation required to submit names for tefillah.

Lala Sulika’s Kever in Morocco