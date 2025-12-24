Levin Gives Up; High Court Wins: No One Will Head Ex-Military Advocate Affair

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has given up on appointing an official to head the investigation into the ex-Military Advocate General affair, Israeli media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the High Court once again disqualified Levin’s appointment of Judge Asher Kula to oversee the case. Kan News reported on Wednesday that in addition to the Court’s disqualification of Kula and judge Ben-Hamo, the Civil Service Commissioner also rejected several candidates proposed by Levin to oversee the probe, including an attorney from the Public Defender’s Office, after it was determined that they did not meet the parameters set by the justices.

The rigid criteria set by the justices make it difficult to find a suitable candidate, thwarting the investigation into the case, which is widely viewed as the worst scandal in Israeli history.

The report states that Levin does not intend to accept the High Court judges’ suggestion to allow them to appoint a supervisor of the case themselves. At the same time, Levin has abandoned efforts to find a state employee who meets the court’s criteria and is willing to serve in the position.

As a result, it appears that the investigation will continue within the police without oversight, although petitions challenging the failure to appoint a supervisor may be filed to the High Court.

Tomer-Yerushalmi’s deliberate leak of the Sdei Teiman video caused unprecedented harm to IDF soldiers and Israel’s standing in the world, caused some of the hostages to be tortured, and ignited an alarming wave of international antisemitism.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)