Uproar After Video Shows Baharav-Miara’s Deputy Secretly Meeting Ex-MAG: “Hid His Face Like Common Criminal”

A public uproar erupted in Israel on Wednesday after footage was published of a secret forbidden meeting between Deputy Attorney General Sharon Afek and the disgraced Military Advocate General, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who is suspected of obstruction of justice, fraud, and breach of trust in one of the worst criminal scandals in Israeli history.

According to the footage aired on Channel 14, Afek—who previously served as Military Advocate General himself—visited Tomer-Yerushalmi’s home in Ramat HaSharon on Wednesday morning and met with her for about an hour and a half.

When he left her home and a Channel 14 photographer approached him, he startled and tried to hide his face with his phone.

An eyewitness told Channel 14 news, “He went toward the MAG’s building. We continued further. After about an hour and a half, he came out, and apparently some car was waiting for him.”

It should be noted that High Court justices have ruled that Attorney-General Baharav-Miara’s office and the State Attorney’s Office are barred from handling the MAG investigation due to concerns of involvement in suppressing the investigation of the leak.

Due to this conflict of interest, the unusual meeting between the Attorney General’s representative and the former MAG is quite suspicious, and it is not surprising that Afek tried to hide his face.

Following the publication of the report, MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) filed a police complaint against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Deputy Attorney General Afek on suspicion of obstruction of justice.

Likud MK Moshe Saada responded to the report by saying, “The obstruction continues. And this time, the deputy to the cover-up artist Gali Baharav-Miara met with the criminal former MAG, the main suspect, in the midst of an investigation, while trying to hide it.”

“Maybe Gali and her people think the immunity and protection they were accustomed to will help them evade responsibility. Maybe they think their conduct so far will allow them to get out of this without facing justice. As I have already made clear, I do not intend to give up. Anyone who was a partner to this blood libel against IDF soldiers and anyone who helped cover up this unimaginable affair will be held to account. And it will happen sooner than they think.”

MK Zvi Sukkot said that “every minute that the criminal Tomer-Yerushalmi is not in custody is another minute of obstruction of what remains of this investigation. Sharon Afek, as someone who was involved in overseeing the investigation, must be questioned tonight about this visit. This is the conduct of a criminal organization.”

Likud MK Avichai Boaron said that the meeting between Afek and Tomer-Yerushalmi “is nothing less than obstruction of justice, breach of trust, and obstruction of an investigation.” Boaron noted that in a petition he previously filed, it was determined that the Attorney General’s Office has an institutional conflict of interest that also includes Afek.

“It is no coincidence that Sharon Afek covered his face and tried to hide like a common criminal,” he said, adding that he intends to demand that the police chief summon Afek for questioning as soon as possible.

A response on behalf of Sharon Afek stated that “this was a visit on the basis of a personal acquaintance. Sharon Afek did not handle the investigation file.”

