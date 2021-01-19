You have never, Ever! seen a video as sad as this one. Watch now.

My dear brothers, rachmanim bnei rachmanim,

My wife and I have been waiting for children for many years. We have been to many doctors and are going thru treatments which are very painful and costly.

Our emotional and physical suffering is very great, and we are struggling heavily with our finances.

Our house is full of loneliness and we yearn for the day that we can have children. Please I beg of you: Help me!

I have the haskama of Rav Meir Sirota who personally knows my situation.

Please help me raise the funds I desperately need to pay for these treatments. You should be zoche to many children and never experience pain or sorrow in your life.

Tizku limitzvos,

Nesanel

