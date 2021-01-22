Anti-Vax: Israeli Parents Of 160 IDF Soldiers Who Refused Vaccine Hire Lawyer

Parents of 160 IDF soldiers have hired an attorney to protect the rights of their children whom they claim are facing threats and sanctions, including canceled leave, for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Arutz Sheva reported.

The leader of the parents’ group, Arnon Grossman, told Arutz Sheva that after Army Radio heard about the issue, it broadcast an IDF spokesperson statement that the IDF does not have a policy to pressure soldiers into receiving the vaccine.

Nevertheless, the parents in the group counter that the IDF statement has no basis in reality and their children have been called in for personal discussions with their commanders and have faced shaming and isolation.

