Every Drop Counts: You Can Help 100s of Women Access Mikvahs Closer to Home

Covid-19 brought life as we knew it to a startling halt. Minyanim were canceled or modified, schools were closed, and family Simchas downsized to the bare minimum. Still, the most essential aspects of Jewish life soldiered on. Kosher supermarkets, the Chevra Kadisha, and Mikvahs remained open.

That is, for most Jewish communities.

For tiny, remote Jewish communities in small cities across North America, access to a mikvah became mission impossible due to extreme Covid-19 limitations. For years, the mikvah-observant Jewish women in cities like Kelowna, British Columbia, and Fargo, North Dakota have traveled hundreds of miles each way by plane, train or car to reach the closest mikvah each month.

The Chofetz Chaim writes that “it is forbidden to live in a city that has no mikvah. All must give towards building a Mikvah and it comes before building a shul and buying a Sefer Torah and all other mitzvos”! Today, you have an extraordinary opportunity to assist in the building of not one, but SEVEN Mikvaos.

In a first of its kind campaign, endorsed by Rabonim and leaders across the Jewish world, seven Chabad Centers have united in an effort to raise funds to build seven Mikvao’s in the seven remote locations where they live on Mesiras Nefesh, servicing the Jews in the surrounding areas.

In a unique letter to his community, R’ Chayim Sofer writes from the depth of his soul, expressing the enormous responsibility we each have in ensuring the Mitzvah of Mikvah is accessible to all: “Concern about it has not left my heart…I beg that once a week, you should get together and plan how to carry this out, and Hashem will help it be successful. The zechus of this mitzvah will last us for generation after generation and your name and your legacy will be remembered in great esteem… these are my small words to encourage the great mitzvah that, with Hashem’s help, bring merit to the multitudes”.

What R’ Chayim Sofer refers to as his small words stand as a paramount legacy for us. It is not only our duty, but our privilege as Klal Yisrael to make Mikvah and the Mitzvah of Taharas Hamishpacha, a reality for our fellow Yidden.

The seven MIkvaos will service hundreds of Jewish women, many of whom are in the midst of their journeys toward Torah observance and are eager to partake in the most sacred MItzvah of Mikvah.

Today, we can ensure that hundreds of families continue to be built with the same Tahara and Kedusha for generations to come.

In the Zechus of your generosity may you and your family know only Brachos!

“…it’s better to give towards the mikvah, praised is the portion of those who help in it and there is double reward from heaven” – The Chazon Ish