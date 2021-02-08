Time is running out. Kallah from a large family can’t pay for wedding. Please open your hearts!

Dear brothers and sisters,
My wedding day is approaching very soon, and I literally have no money to pay for the bare minimum expenses, such as clothing and the wedding hall.
I beg of every Jewish soul to please open your heart and donate whatever possible to my wedding fund. Please open your hearts and help me and my Chosson build a Bayis Neeman!
You have an incredible opportunity to invest in the great mitzva of hachnosas kallah!
Please do not turn me away empty-handed.
In the zechus of helping me, Hashem should send you shefa and hatzlacha in all areas of life in good health.
Tizku limitzvos.
Efrat