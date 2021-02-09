How to Succeed in Business; Hadracha, Chizzuk, and Practical Guidance for Transitioning from Yeshiva Learning to a Career and

In sponsorship of the Lander Colleges of Touro and Touro College in Israel.

Featured speaker: Mr. Yakov Gade, member of the Touro College and University System Board of Trustees, and President and CEO of Cross River Bank. As Company Chairman since its inception in 2008, Gade’s vision has established Cross River as an innovation-driven provider of trusted financial institutions. A תומך תורה and לומד תורה who is keenly aware of the transition challenges from the shtender to the board room. He will offer concrete guidance and tachlis advice to those looking to get into the business world.

Introduction by: Rabbi Moshe Krupka, Executive Vice President of Touro College and the University System

Monday February 15 @ 10:30 p.m. Israel time.

To register: Webinar Registration – Zoom