Important message from a Ger tzedek

Brothers and sisters,

I was greatly inspired by Am Yisrael and the Truth of the Torah, that I decided to join this great nation. I became a ger tzedek.

For many years, I have been learning with great hasmada. Hashem has been very kind to me and sent me a girl from a Yiddishe family for me to start a family and follow in the footsteps of Avraham Avinu.

As a ger tzedek, I literally have no relatives to help me pay for my chasuna. I turn to you to please help me. I do not have the money to pay for my chasuna!

The Torah mentions the great mitzva of helping a ger multiple times. It is indeed a great zechus. Please help someone who left the sheker of this world to cling to Hakadush Baruch hu and his Torah.

Hashem should bless you with great hatzlacha.

