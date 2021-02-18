Important Message for Those Considering a Move to Lakewood

Today, Lakewood has become the foremost Jewish community to settle in. While the community is excited to welcome all who would like to settle in its expanded borders, there is an important issue that has not been addressed adequately.

Currently, there is a severe shortage of space in all schools in Lakewood. As the community grows, the amount of room in each Mosad lessens.

The Igud Hamosdos of Lakewood cannot guarantee that those moving to Lakewood from other communities will be able to place their children in Lakewood schools.

Please, avoid any later tza’ar, and only finalize your move once you have ensured your children have been enrolled in a school.

With much appreciation and wishes for a smooth transition for you and your family,

Igud Hamosdos of Lakewood