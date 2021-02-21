Support this urgency and be included in the Rebbe’s special Tefilah on Purim! – Kupat “Pninat Tzadik”

Emergency קמחא דפסחא campaign for

‎ עניי ארץ ישראל under the lockdown!

Due to the critical situation in Eretz Yisroel, you will have the opportunity to be included in the special תפילה the Spinkah Rebbe Shlita will be preforming for all the donors on the holy day of Purim!

With the recent lockdown and restriction in Israel. Needy families are getting very worried about the upcoming Pesach.

Many families will be forced to stay home and make Pesach for the first time!

Families have collapsed, and don’t know how they can possibly get through this year’s Pesach!

Many people have lost their jobs or had their income significantly reduced for the past year!

With everything happening in Eretz Yisroel this year, they have experiencing a situation where many old donors and community supporters are now in desperate need them selves, and are crying out for help too.

Many families who lost a loved one this past year, had their life change and cannot survive!

They are calling for your help!

They need us to save them!

They deserve a true Simchas Yom Tov just like you!

The קופת צדקה ״פנינת צדיק״ was founded over 10 years ago by the Spinkah Rebbe Shlit”a, as a mission to help the families in Eretz Yisroel who are collapsing under the daily burden.

The organization helps in many ways:

Financial help for families in need.

Kimpeturin assistance.

Special Yom Tov assistance for large families.

Food distribution for families in need.

Baruch Hashem, with the help from our donors and the dedicated volunteers, the Rebbe was able to help many families in the past year.

Though the situation in Eretz Yisroel did not get any better, and now before Pesach hundreds of families are turning to the קופת צדקה begging to help them with קמחא דפסחא.

The Rebbe immediately started an urgent קמחא דפסחא campaign to save these family, and the Rebbe is following and guiding each step of the process.

The Rebbe is now pleading for your help! He wants to Daven and storm the heavens for the donors too!

The families are hopeless! This pandemic is destroying more and more families!

And their only hope to survive this upcoming Pesach, is with your help!

This Pesach, due to the extreme need of the families for basic necessities. It was decided to increase the food packages size for each family.

Though the donors will not need to increase their donation, thanks to a few private donors who took upon themselves to match and TRIPLE YOUR DONATION!

Small family package – $230×3=$690 $410×3=$1230 $700×3=$2100.

Please open your heart and take on the Zechus of saving a family of עניי ארץ ישראל, and at the same time be Zoche to a special ברכה from the Rebbe Shlita, who will be Davening and blessing all the donors on the holy day of Purim!

Please choose the food package you would like to pledge (which can be paid up monthly as well).