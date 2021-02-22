WE WANT YOU TO BE A PART OF Tehillim United!

Here’s what we are doing:

On purim night, thousands of women and girls from across the globe are going to unite to harness the power of tehillim on purim. The goal of tehillim united is to have the sefer tehillim completed hundreds of times on purim as a zchus for klal yisroel.

The way it works is that you sign up before purim for a yom. You will then receive a text/email/call with your assigned yom and the information about the tehillim united live teleconference.

The teleconference will take place on leil purim. Thousands will say their tehillim in the allotted time slot which will be followed by short inspiration from incredible speakers including rebbitzen rena tarshish. The tehillim can be said anytime throughout purim. The power here is in the numbers!! So please pass on this information to everyone you know, post it on chats, spread the word, so that together we can unite in this incredible zchus.

Tehillim united is hosted by kupas yom tov.

Sign up now: text the word tehillim to 833-593-0047 or please fill out this form:

https://forms.gle/HFNketJrtMxTBrtw6

Or email [email protected]

If you do not have access to any of these options then you can sign up by calling 732.334.0050.