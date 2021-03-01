Must Read: 33 Years But Not Forgotten

33 Years…But Not Forgotten

Dearest Batya,

I cannot believe it’s been 33 years since you’ve been so tragically taken from us, just at the start of adulthood. You were 19 years old and a new Kallah yourself, so full of promise and hope for what your new chapter had in store for you. It’s been 33 years since we’ve seen your beautiful smile, the sparkle in your eyes radiating your simchas hachaim. I still remember how you dragged us to weddings of strangers and encouraged us to dance the night away, simply to make a kallah with too few friends feel special on her wedding day.

We were so determined to make some sense of your untimely passing, to keep your memory alive, and so, Yad Batya L’Kallah was born. It was a most fitting cause to perpetuate your legacy, but more importantly, we realized a very necessary one.

Batya, it is in your merit that Yad Batya has helped over 22,000 Kallahs since its inception. It is in your merit that we have been able to ease the burden of families in need while they marry off a daughter.

Batya, I can only imagine how happy you would’ve been to see the pots and fine bone china, the flatware, the linens, and so much more. You would have been thrilled to see how each package is wrapped with care and delivered to the Kallahs in the most dignified manner by our trusted and compassionate volunteers. I know, in your earnest way, you would’ve been so proud to see that every dollar we raise goes directly to help a Kallah because we have no overhead costs. Batya, how I wish you can be here to see how, year after year, our loyal donors and sponsors continually support Yad Batya, your namesake, and help us keep your memory close to us. I know you are witnessing everything from above and smiling down upon us. May you continue to be a Meilitzas Yosher for us all.

Forever in our hearts,

Ima

