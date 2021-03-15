Reach for More at Touro in Flatbush In Our Post-Pesach Special Online Session

Get a jump start on your college career with our special post-Pesach semester. Earn up to 6 credits in our online Zoom classes. Receive a top-notch education for professional advancement in a supportive Jewish environment. Continue on through the summer and earn a total of 18 credits.

Session Dates: April 7 – June 9

A choice of more than 20 majors and pre-professional options including: accelerated accounting (CPA program), pre-medicine, pre-dentistry, pre-pharmacy, pre-optometry, allied health sciences (OT, PT, PA), biology, psychology, education/special education, computer science, speech language-pathology; economics and finance; mathematics/actuarial studies; political science/pre-law, and finance and management.

Joint bachelor’s-master’s programs with the Touro School of Health Sciences, enabling you to earn a graduate degree faster

Preferential admissions for qualified undergraduates to Touro’s 12 graduate and professional schools

Honors programs including: Medical Honors Pathway with New York Medical College and Integrated Health Sciences Tracks with Touro’s School of Health Sciences

Flexible schedule of afternoon, evening and Sunday classes

Support services, including academic advisement, free tutoring and career/job placement assistance

See the Post-Pesach course schedule for Men and the Post-Pesach course schedule for Women and apply today.