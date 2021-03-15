Reach for More at Touro in Flatbush In Our Post-Pesach Special Online Session

Get a jump start on your college career with our special post-Pesach semester. Earn up to 6 credits in our online Zoom classes. Receive a top-notch education for professional advancement in a supportive Jewish environment. Continue on through the summer and earn a total of 18 credits.
Session Dates: April 7 – June 9
- A choice of more than 20 majors and pre-professional options including: accelerated accounting (CPA program), pre-medicine, pre-dentistry, pre-pharmacy, pre-optometry, allied health sciences (OT, PT, PA), biology, psychology, education/special education, computer science, speech language-pathology; economics and finance; mathematics/actuarial studies; political science/pre-law, and finance and management.
- Joint bachelor’s-master’s programs with the Touro School of Health Sciences, enabling you to earn a graduate degree faster
- Preferential admissions for qualified undergraduates to Touro’s 12 graduate and professional schools
- Honors programs including: Medical Honors Pathway with New York Medical College and Integrated Health Sciences Tracks with Touro’s School of Health Sciences
- Flexible schedule of afternoon, evening and Sunday classes
- Support services, including academic advisement, free tutoring and career/job placement assistance
See the Post-Pesach course schedule for Men and the Post-Pesach course schedule for Women and apply today.