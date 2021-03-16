This Video Will Elevate Your Pesach Seder and Change Your Children’s Lives

Pesach is coming, are you ready yet?

This video is sure to elevate your Pesach Seder.

There’s nothing more essential to Klal Yisrael than our Mesorah. The Seder is our chance; our time to fill that role of transmitting that Mesorah. But, we must take the time to prepare. Our wives and mothers prepare, sometimes for weeks. Do we?

The Seder night is a time to teach our children, to engage them and to answer them. The entire Seder is an intricate curriculum designed by Chazal to imbue our children with the Ikrei Emunah. Let’s use it properly. The core of our Mesorah, the essence of our tradition is the transmission of Torah and Emunah from father to son. For over 3000 years, the night of Pesach was a time when fathers taught their children. This year, it’s our turn. Let’s teach our children.

In honor of The Siyum on Pesachim, Ki Heim Chayeinu has launched the V’higadita L’vincha series.

Click Here to watch this inspiring, entertaining and informative video now, or go to KiHeimChayeinu.com and make this Pesach the most meaningful one ever.

The V’higadita L’vincha movement was created in conjunction with The Siyum on Maseches Pesachim of the Daf Yomi. Part of the mission of Ki Heim Chayeinu, as we were charged by the Novominsker Rebbe zt”l, is to increase Limud Hatorah and the relevance of Limud Hatorah in peoples’ daily lives. Klal Yisroel is about to finish learning Maseches Pesachim. It is the perfect and prime time to put all we have learned into practice. We learned all about the Leil Haseder in all its depth and detail throughout the past number of weeks. This Pesach is a tremendous opportunity to connect and incorporate Torah, and specifically those pieces of Torah we just covered, into our life and change the way we lead our Seder.

The V’higadita L’vincha shiur, given by Rabbi Shmuel Yaakov Klein is riveting, inspiring, practical and instructive. Rabbi Shmuel Yaakov Klein is a sought after speaker and a renowned mechanech for over three decades. Director of Torah Mesorah’s publications and communications as well as director of Zechor Yemos Olam Holocaust Education Division, and noted columnist and author, Rabbi Shmuel Yaakov Klein is the perfect source for guidance on how to lead your Seder this year.