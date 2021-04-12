Please Help The Young Pregnant Mother! Her 3 Children! And The New Baby Who Won’t Have A Father!

Yaakov Atias was only 42 years old when he passed away, after fighting Covid for 3 weeks! He left behind a young widow and 3 young daughters ages 6-14!

His wife Yochevd is left broken and doesn’t know how she will manage without her husband’s support. Yocheved is also due to give birth in a few months and doesn’t know how she will get through it without Yaakov!

The children are now young orphans! Now they have to cope with this tragedy at age 6!

Who will take care of them and help their mother raise them and provide them what they need?

Who will be there for the young widow when the new baby arrives?

Who will give Yocheved the support she needs to be able to nurture her baby while taking care of her other 3 children?

Yocheved and her children are still in shock! They are trying to cope with the new reality they are living in now. NO HUSBAND! NO FATHER!

And now Yocheved is facing large debt left behind, besides the daily expenses that need to be covered with a minimal source of income!

Please open your heart to these 4 broken hearts! Support a widow and her orphans get back on their feet, and help them reach the $250,000 goal, so they can wipe away the debt and put away for a weeding fund for the 3 daughters.

May you merit all the Bracha that Hashem promises those who support widows and orphans!

THE NEW BABY WON’T HAVE A FATHER!

PLEASE HELP THE PREGNANT YOUNG MOTHER AND HER 3 CHILDREN!