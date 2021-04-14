Please Help My Son In This Pikuach Nefesh Matter! He Is Trapped And Suffering In A Mental Health Care Institution!

My name Baruch Zotovski, I am calling out to you, my bothers and sisters! With a unique situation I need you help with. It’s a Pikuach Nefesh urgency!

My son Eliyahu, suffers from Intellectual Development Disorder, which in Israel is considered a mental illness.

Though, instead of getting him help at a psychologist, I was forced to send him to a mental health care institution.

He was there since Feb 2020, and I see his condition getting worse by each of my visits to him.

They just put him on heavy drugs which are only causing him damage!

I spoke to a top clinical psychologist, who after meeting my son claimed he was severely abused at this institution. He immediately introduced me to a lawyer who deals with such cases.

I LOST MY JOB! AND I HAVE MANY LEGAL EXPENSES! I DON’T ALWAYS HAVE BREAD AND MILK ON MY TABLE! BUT ALL I WANT IS TO HELP MY SON ELIYAHU! I NEED TO SAVE HIS LIFE!

Now, I need to come up with $42,500 to cover legal and court fees, lawyers, and psychiatrists.

THIS WILL SAVE MY SON! He will gain his life back! He will stop getting abused and will be able to get the proper professional care he needs.

PLEASE! Open your heart and help me help my son who is suffering silently for so long! Help save his pure Neshama which is trapped for over a year!

Checks can be made out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “THE ZOTOVSKI FAMILY #10237”

For Zelle: [email protected]

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “THE ZOTOVSKI FAMILY #10237”