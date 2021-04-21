Sefardic Community in Shock from Tragic Loss

A beloved member of the South Florida Jewish community lost his life in a tragic car crash that took place on the front porch of his home.

On March 7th Moshe Behar, who was a paraplegic, was in the midst of trying to arrange the sale of his wheelchair accessible van when the accident occurred at approximately 5 PM in Surfside.

Behar, one of the founding members of South Florida’s chevra kadisha, was about to let a potential buyer test drive his van when the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes on her own minivan, pinning the mid-fifties father of three under the vehicle on the porch of his own home.

Moshe Behar was pronounced dead at the scene, said Chesed Shel Emes director and police chaplain Mark Rosenberg.

PLEASE OPEN YOUR HEARTS AND DONATE NOW TO HELP THIS SPECIAL FAMILY OUT OF DIRE FINACIAL STRAIN AMID THEIR TRAGIC LOSS

Moshe Behar lost use of his legs in 2006 in a biking accident after he was hit by a truck traveling at 90 miles per hour while training for an Olympic-style cycling event on a Florida highway whose wide shoulders attracted bikers. He remained unconscious in a hospital for two months following the accident, and was told by doctors that he was lucky to survive and even more fortunate to have not sustained any cognitive or speech impairments.

Behar and his wife Luisa were left in difficult financial straits.

Luisa Behar’s salary, a small disability stipend from the government and the generous support of the Miami community have kept the family afloat.

Despite having been paralyzed by the accident living in constant pain he was always dedicated to his religious observance . He was seen one day before the accident pushing himself to shul in his wheelchair for Mincha amid heavy rains.

Moshe Behar Z’L is survived by his Mother, Sister, wife, one married daughter and 2 unmarried children.

