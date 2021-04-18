A Special Housewarming Gift: Occupancy at Jerusalem Estates in Full Swing

With spring upon us, we are excited to welcome the newest group of buyers to Jerusalem Estates. Each resident is gifted with an artisanal copper washing cup, handcrafted by Bier Factory, Silver Workshop & Manufacturers of Exquisite Judaica. In the signature style of Jerusalem Estates, the concept hearkens back to the copper nechoshes in the Beis Hamikdash, and was fused with an innovative, unique design to create this polished result.

Historically-inspired artistry was a cornerstone in the planning of the elite living experience at Jerusalem Estates. The building names themselves commemorate a series of historical coins from the ancient monarchies of Yerushalayim. It was only fitting that our next project be embarked on together with the artisans of Bier Factory, which has produced the most extraordinary Judaica for seventy years, right here in Yerushalayim.

Yitzchok Bier was only 8 years old in 1935, when he emigrated from Germany with his family. By 15, he began studying at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design. A 40 lirah prize won in a national design competition enabled him to open a small workshop in his basement. As the business grew and developed, he founded Bier Factories in the new industrial zone in Romema, where he was later joined by his children. Today, Bier Factory still adheres to his vision, producing quality craftsmanship, maximizing an elegant aesthetic, and never compromising on practicality and function. A perfect match for the timeless quality of Jerusalem Estates.

Jerusalem Estates. A home for life, a legacy for generations to come.

