Nightmare: Couple Hired Contractor Who Turned Out To Be Convict

A recent horror story out of Jerusalem highlights the importance of doing a full background check before hiring any workers. Yisroel Rothman, a young father of 4, hired a contractor to help him expand his small apartment to better accommodate his kids. Little did he know, the man that he hired was a convicted criminal, who had no intention of improving his home, and every intention of scamming him out of his money.





Shortly after his work began, the contractor began asking for more money. He began to extort the family financially and, eventually, to make threats against their lives. The couple was terrified and sought legal counsel, but were told that without a significant amount of money their only choice was to leave. And so, they left behind the home, lost all of the savings they had invested into it over the years, and went into hiding in another neighborhood where the man who threatens their lives can’t find them.





Yisroel’s wife Mrs. Chana Rothman says she lives in a state of constant terror: She and her four children have moved into a new apartment, far from their friends, and have gone from a family of average income to desperately poor. She is paralyzed with fear that the contractor or one of his associates will harm her children.





This unbelievable story has been corroborated by several rabbanim, including Rav Meir Sitora, and Rav Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss. Rav Weiss wrote a hamlatza on the family’s behalf which is included on the Chesed Fund page they have opened asking for help.





Donations collected will help them to cover the legal fees necessary to return to their homes, protect themselves from the terrifying physical threats against them, and help them give their children a secure and healthy home life while they endure the arduous legal process.

Readers can donate here to help keep the Rothman children safe.