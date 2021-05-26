Change More Lives With Your Occupational Therapy Degree

Fast-track your career as an occupational therapist! With only 60 credits needed to begin our three-year program, you can earn your degree in occupational therapy in five years.

As an occupational therapist, you’ll help people of all ages manage everyday activities and improve their lives. Occupational therapists work in a variety of settings, including hospitals, schools, clinics, skilled nursing facilities, community centers, and private homes.

Discover the Touro Occupational Therapy Program:

Save time and money. Begin our three-year OT program with as few as 60 undergraduate prerequisite credits

Earn a BS in Health Sciences and an MS in OT and be eligible to become licensed in the field in as few as 5-years

An established OT program since 1987

Dedicated faculty with real-world experience committed to your success.

Small class sizes mean more personalized attention

Full-time fieldwork experiences

100% employment rate after graduation

to learn more about Touro’s OT program please visit shs.touro.edu/ot