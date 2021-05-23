Baruch Dayan Ha’emmes: Faigy Holtzer

It is with a heavy and tremendous tzar that we inform you of petira of רוחמא פייגא בת (רויזא פייגא) מוהר’’ר אלעזר יבדלחט”א on 05/20/21.

As they have already incurred enormous expenses for treatment and for help for the other children who needed professional counseling.

Helping the family going forward would be to release them from any previous debt and continue to provide the much needed professional help to the other children.

Their loss is unimaginable, this is the least we can do to take away this added burden.

CLICK HERE TO HELP FAIGY’S(AH) FAMILY

Faigy was a girl, just like all other girls, a picture of health with aliveness vibrating through every fibre of her being. Her gorgeous smile captured hearts until one day her world collapsed.

At age 18 Faigy was diagnosed with CANCER. For three years Faigy has been transferred from one hospital to another around Israel. Each one did their best but now they have all despaired and have sent dear Faigy home.

Now’s the time to open your hearts. We plead to you with words from Faigys soul… please help her family in this time of great need.

