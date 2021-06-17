Defying All Odds: Mother Of Six Beats Cancer Five Times

When Amitai Chagira married his wife Chaya, he knew that she had bravely battled brainstem cancer for two years when she was only seven years old.

What he hadn’t known, was that the cancer would come back.

“It seemed like the cancer was gone,” explains Amitai, “but it came back shortly after our wedding.”

Ever since, it’s been a roller coaster for the couple between surgeries, radiation, and dozens of monthly treatments. When Chaya starts to experience severe headaches and weakness, her kids know it’s time for another difficult round of chemotherapy, surgeries, and hours sitting at home without their parents, worrying for their mother’s life. Incredibly, Chaya has recovered from cancer five times at this point. But now, she is fighting it again for the sixth time. And after years of keeping the family together, Amitai describes how he has reached his breaking point:

“Until today, I have not asked for help from anyone. I tried to hold out for as long as I could manage everything on my own. But at this point, the enormous debts are starting to drown me. Chaya can’t work, I am the single breadwinner. We have six beautiful children…I am turning to you, and asking: Please help me take care of my wife and children. We have come to the point that if we do not pay our debts back immediately, we will be evicted from our apartment. Please, please help us.”

Funds are being quickly raised to help this family with young children keep their home, put food on the table, and continue to pay for Chaya's medical bills. The children are young and vulnerable, and they need as much stability as possible during these formative years.