Free Real Estate Class by PCS/ Madison Title: Given by Eliezer Mendlowitz, owner of Rental Management, LLC

Considering a career in Real Estate or Property Management? Have you just started out?

PCS/ Madison Title is opening to the public one segment of their ongoing acclaimed Real Estate Management course.

This class, “Responsibilities of a Property Manager,” will be given by Eliezer Mendlowitz, owner of Rental Management, LLC.

Date: This Monday, May 31, 7:30- 9:30pm

Topics (partial listing): Compliance and building management, tenant and employee management, approaches to maintenance and repairs, the risk/reward relationship in property management, and the progression from manager to owner.

Join from the comfort of your own home!

Sign up for Zoom/ Conference number: [email protected] or 732-905-9700 ext. 606