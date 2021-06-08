What does “Commitment to the Community” Really Mean?

As a parent in the Lakewood community, you know the need is there.

Girls’ high school placement has become a source of undue stress, with parents and children floundering in a sometimes unforgiving system.

Aderes is stepping up to meet the need.

Our expanded new building will allow us to welcome more students who are looking for–and deserve–the chinuch that Aderes provides.

Plans for our new building include an attractive wedding hall to help sustain the school financially once the initial outlay is covered.

What makes Aderes so unique?

The answer might not be obvious to the onlooker.

But our parents and students know.

They know about the smiles on the girls’ faces that reflect a deep inner joy, a security that they are valued.

They know about the girls who come to school and are celebrated for who they are and what they can contribute.

They know the richness of our Mesorah as it’s transmitted with authenticity and clarity.

Now, join us, and we thank you for supporting us as we open our hearts and doors to more precious Bnos Yisroel.

It’s no secret that there is a severe shortage of girls’ high school slots in the Lakewood community.

Solid, strong girls are being turned away simply for lack of space.

Our hearts beat with Ahavas Yisrael. And we must find it within ourselves to broaden our vision, one precious Bas Yisroel at a time.

Our new building will feature every amenity to give our girls the best school experience possible while inviting more girls who are looking for the chinuch that Aderes Miriam provides.

Now, we invite you to meet the moment.

JOIN US.

JUNE 7-9 : RAISING $1 Million