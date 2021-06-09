Due to Popular demand: Announcing June 15-16 Amazon Private Label Bootcamp Join by Zoom or in Person Brooklyn N.Y

A special Amazon Bootcamp by The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce will be taking place June 15 & 16 offering Amazon and Online businesses an invaluable key to succeeding in this industry. The two-day seminar with a ZOOM option accommodating those who want to join virtually.

The Private label Bootcamp empowers you to launch your own brand and utilize Amazon’s unrivaled global reach and resources. The presenters will articulate the fundamentals of the industry, as well as many dos and don’ts on how to source, select the right products to market, and how to successfully market it and earn positive rankings and reviews.

This seminar is geared towards those with a background in Amazon sales and an interest in exploring the private label industry. Attendees will walk away with certification, a wealth of professional perspective and tips that will help them sell Private label or be Eligible to work for someone who does.

Seminar is open to men and women via ZOOM and residents of the New York/New Jersey region can attend in person. As an attendee at a recent Amazon Bootcamp shared: “You may never know the personal story of each one who benefited but you have provided us with a way to work at home and integrate family with our livelihood in todays challenging times. What a gift!”

Slots are limited and reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information email [email protected] or call 212-659-5270 x104

To register or inquire about upcoming events visit www.AmazonbootCamp.org